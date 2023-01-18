Japan Confirms 123,650 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--A total of 123,650 people were newly confirmed as positive for COVID-19 in Japan on Wednesday, with the daily figure falling by about 79,700 from a week earlier.

The country logged 430 new COVID-19 fatalities on the day, while the number of infected people with severe symptoms stood at 689, down by one from the previous day.

In Tokyo, 9,187 new infections were confirmed on Wednesday, a fall of 7,585 from a week before.

The Japanese capital reported 30 new deaths, while recognizing 44 severely ill patients, unchanged from the previous day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]