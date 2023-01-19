Suga Raps Kishida Again, This Time over His Management of Govt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga criticized his successor, Fumio Kishida, again, this time over his management of the government.

"I think it's important to surely carry out his promises one by one," Suga said in a radio program on Wednesday, citing the economic policies Kishida pledged to implement during campaigning for a national election.

Suga also criticized the government's intention to raise taxes to finance a planned boost to defense spending as involving "too little discussion."

Through the remarks, which came shortly after he slammed the prime minister's political position as being dependent on party factions, Suga increased his anti-Kishida posture further publicly.

In the program aired by Radio Nippon Co., when asked to comment on Kishida's management of the government, Suga at first said he wanted to refrain from saying something in his current position.

