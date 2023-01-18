Zelenskyy's In-Person Attendance Sought for Hiroshima Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 18 (Jiji Press)--A visiting Ukrainian expert voiced expectations Wednesday that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in person in the summit of Group of Seven major democracies to be held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May.

Meeting the press together with other Ukrainian experts at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Alyona Getmanchuk, a think tank director, called on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit Ukraine, as Japan holds the G-7 presidency this year.

She also expressed hopes that Zelenskyy will join the Hiroshima summit in person.

She said Zelenskyy's attendance will require an invitation from Kishida and would depend on the course of the war in his country, adding that the president should seriously consider his attendance if invited.

Last month, Zelenskyy visited the United States via Poland on his first foreign trip since Russia's invasion began.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]