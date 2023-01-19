Kyushu Electric Ordered to Report on Fraudulent Info Browsing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese industry ministry committee has ordered Kyushu Electric Power Co. <9508> to report on an incident in which some of its employees were found to have fraudulently browsed client information managed by a subsidiary.

The Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission on Wednesday said that Kyushu Electric employees had been fraudulently accessing information on clients of so-called power producers and suppliers, or PPSs, under the management of Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Co. PPSs send electricity to consumers via networks of transmission companies.

The committee ordered Kyushu Electric and the transmission subsidiary to submit reports by Feb. 3.

Kyushu Electric is the third among major power companies in Japan to be found to have engaged in unauthorized browsing of PPS client information.

Data managed by Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution was accessible from a total of 1,429 personal computers at Kyushu Electric's sales and marketing division. Kyushu Electric created such a system originally for use in offering customer support during times of emergency.

