Japan Govt Team Starts Debate to Address Low Birthrate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government team started discussions Thursday to roll out what Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calls an unprecedented level of measures to tackle the country's low birthrate.

The team of representatives from relevant government agencies will draw up an outline of specific measures by the end of March to realize Kishida's target of doubling the government's child-related budget.

Chaired by Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of child-related policies, the team consists of bureau head-level officials of the Cabinet Secretariat and the Cabinet Office as well as the internal affairs, finance, education, welfare and land ministries.

After its first meeting Thursday, the team will meet four times. It will collect opinions from scholars and people raising children. Kishida is also expected to attend.

It will discuss how to enhance economic support for households with children, including expansion of an existing allowance for kids up to junior high school age.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]