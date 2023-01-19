Japan to Start New Rules for Electric Kick Scooters in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--With electric kick scooters growing more popular in Japan, the National Police Agency will introduce new rules for the emerging means of mobility July 1, it was learned Thursday.

The new rules are included in the revised road traffic law, enacted last April. They were supposed to go into effect by April 2024.

But the NPA decided to apply the rules earlier, following progress in preparations by the transport ministry and the spread of electric kick scooters, according to agency officials.

Currently, electric kick scooters are classified as motorized bicycles, which means that riders are required to have a driver's license and wear a helmet.

Wearing helmets is not mandatory for users of scooter rental services provided by specially approved operators. This special measure will be abolished when the new rules are introduced in July.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]