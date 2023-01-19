2 Universities to Be Merged as "Institute of Science Tokyo"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--State-run universities Tokyo Institute of Technology and Tokyo Medical and Dental University, which are aiming to merge in fiscal 2024, said Thursday that they have decided to name the new university "Institute of Science Tokyo."

The name will become official after necessary procedures, such as registering with the education ministry and revising the national university corporation act.

"The new university's name expresses its strong will to guide the advancement of science and work together with society to create a vibrant future," the two universities said in a joint statement.

The English abbreviation for the new university has yet to be decided.

In November-December last year, the two universities solicited proposals on the new university's name on their websites. They received over 6,000 proposals, based on which the integration preparatory committee considered a name that meets "the purpose of the integration and the organizational culture the new university aims to achieve", according to the statement.

