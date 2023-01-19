Newspapers Viewed as Most Correct, Reliable Media: Japan Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Newspapers are viewed as the most correct and reliable media in Japan, a survey by the Japan Newspaper Publishers & Editors Association suggested Thursday.

In the survey, the category of newspapers included online information provided by newspaper publishers.

Newspapers came first on eight of the 27 rating items, including correctness, reliability, and neutrality and fairness.

The survey covered 1,200 people aged between 15 and 79 across Japan between Sept. 30 and Oct. 13.

Of the respondents, 44 pct said they see newspapers every day, with 28 pct of them below 50 years old.

