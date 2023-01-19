Kishida Cabinet Approval Hits Record-Low 26.5 Pct: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet dropped 2.7 percentage points from the previous month to 26.5 pct, the worst level since he took office in October 2021, a Jiji Press public opinion survey for January showed.

The Kishida cabinet's approval rating remained below 30 pct for the fourth straight month. A Japanese cabinet is said to be in a "danger zone" if the approval rating is below 30 pct. The disapproval rating grew 1.1 points to a record high of 43.6 pct.

The result apparently reflected anxiety about Kishida's plans to raise taxes to boost defense spending as well as higher prices.

In the January poll, conducted for four days through Monday, Kishida's response to the resignation of four cabinet ministers since October was rated negatively by 56.4 pct of respondents, far higher than 18.7 pct for those in favor.

The share of respondents who support the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic dropped 1.7 points to 40.9 pct, compared with 31.2 pct among those feeling the opposite, up 1.7 points.

