Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Halve to 96,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 95,971 on Thursday, almost halving from the week-before level of 183,224.

Across the country, 426 new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients on the day, while there were 681 patients with severe symptoms, down by eight from the previous day.

By prefecture, new infections totaled 7,719 in Tokyo, 6,378 in Aichi, 6,230 in Osaka and 5,634 in Kanagawa.

Tokyo's daily count fell by 5,708 from a week earlier, while the number of severely ill patients under its criteria rose by five from the previous day to 49.

