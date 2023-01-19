Japan Govt to Submit 60 Bills for Ordinary Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will submit 60 bills to this year's ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, set to open on Monday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said Thursday.

The bills will include ones to create a system to secure funds for strengthening the country's defense capabilities and to allow nuclear reactors to be operated for over 60 years.

The government will also submit a bill to amend the immigration control and refugee recognition law, which was killed in the ordinary session of 2021.

The government will also seek Diet approval for 12 treaties, Kihara said at the day's executive meeting of the steering committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.

The upcoming Diet session, set to run until June 21, is expected to be virtually in recess in April due to unified local elections. And in May, Japan will host a Group of Seven summit in the western city of Hiroshima.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]