NTT East to Assist Production of Edible Crickets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp. said Thursday it aims to launch a business of supporting the production of edible crickets, at a time when insect eating is drawing attention.

Earlier this month, the Japanese telecom company started an experiment on the information and communications technology-based automation of cricket production at a facility of the company in the city of Chofu, Tokyo.

Crickets, rich in protein and said to require little water and food to breed, are expected as a potential solution to the global food crisis amid the ballooning of the world's population.

NTT East has partnered up with Gryllus Inc., a Naruto, Tokushima Prefecture-based edible cricket startup originating from Tokushima University.

To automate production with a remote control system, sensors and artificial intelligence will be used to collect and analyze such data as the amount of feed consumed by crickets, as well as atmospheric temperature and humidity.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]