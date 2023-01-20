4th Suit over Noise from U.S. Kadena Base Kicks Off

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The fourth lawsuit over aircraft noise pollution around the U.S. Kadena Air Base in Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, kicked off at Naha District Court's Okinawa branch on Thursday.

In the suit, some 35,500 residents near the base are demanding the Japanese government pay damages over the noise pollution and suspend night and early morning flights at the Kadena base.

The state side indicated its intention to fight the plaintiffs.

According to the plaintiffs' lawyers, the number of plaintiffs in the fourth suit is far above the some 22,000 in the third suit and the largest among lawsuits filed in Japan over base-related noise pollution.

The plaintiffs in the fourth suit include over half of the population of the town of Kadena.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]