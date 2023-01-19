Japan Communist Party Urged to Hold Leadership Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--A member of the Japanese Communist Party urged the party on Thursday to introduce a system to choose its leader through direct votes by its members.

At a press conference on the day, the JCP member, Nobuyuki Matsutake, called into question incumbent JCP leader Kazuo Shii remaining in the position for over 20 years.

"I have to say that this is far from the common sense of the public," said Matsutake, whose book about the party was published the same day.

It is unusual for a serving JCP member, especially one who has worked at the party's headquarters, to criticize the party leadership in public.

The JCP's leader is selected by its central committee, of which members are appointed at its congress. Current leader Shii took office in November 2000.

