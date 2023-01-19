U.S. Military Cancels Plan to Use Airport on Okinawa Isle

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Marine Corps on Thursday canceled a plan to use Shimojishima Airport on a remote island of Okinawa Prefecture for training this month.

According to prefectural officials, the Marine Corps explained that the cancelation was because the prefecture side has rejected the airport use.

On Friday, the Marine Corps notified the prefectural government of the plan for four of its helicopters to use the airport in the city of Miyako on Jan. 31.

On Wednesday, the prefectural government asked the U.S. side to refrain from using the airport, claiming that the facility is open only to civil aircraft.

