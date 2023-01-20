Japan to Start Restrictions on Pond Sliders, Crayfish in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted an enforcement ordinance for the amended invasive alien species law to introduce restrictions on pond sliders and red swamp crayfish June 1.

The ordinance will put a ban on importing, selling and releasing into the wild pond sliders and red swamp crayfish, invasive species not native to the Asian nation.

Individuals may face up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 3 million yen or both, if they release the animals into the river or other locations without permission.

But given that both are kept at many households as pets, the government will allow people to keep and give away the animals for purposes other than sale.

Originally from North America, pond sliders and red swamp crayfish have negatively affected Japan's native ecosystem. Damage to crops such as rice by pond sliders has also been reported.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]