Japan to Revise Late-Night Expressway Toll Discount System

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will revise the system for late-night discounts on expressway tolls, in a bid to ease congestion in front of toll booths ahead of the discount hours, transport minister Tetsuo Saito said Friday.

Under the current system, expressway tolls are reduced by a uniform 30 pct in the hours between midnight and 4 a.m. To receive the discount, many trucks wait around toll booths to enter expressways just after midnight.

The government plans to introduce during fiscal 2024 a new system that offers discounts of up to 30 pct between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., based on travel distance.

Separately, the government plans to raise the discount rate to 40-50 pct for vehicles that travel 400 kilometers or more on expressways at any time of the day.

