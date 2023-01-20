84.4 Pct of Job-Seeking Univ. Students in Japan Get Offers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Informal job offers were given to 84.4 pct of job-seeking university students set to graduate next March as of Dec. 1., up 1.4 percentage points from a year before, the labor and education ministries said Friday.

The proportion of students landing jobs went up for the second straight year, reflecting a post-pandemic economic recovery and serious labor shortages.

"Companies' hiring interest is strong and the job market is recovering," said a labor ministry official. Still, the share of students with offers fell short of 87.1 pct three years ago, before the novel coronavirus became widespread.

The share of male students who obtained informal job offers stood at 82.8 pct, up 1.5 points from a year before, and that of female students was also up 1.5 points at 86.5 pct.

The proportion was up 1.8 points at 83.9 pct for those majoring in humanities and social sciences and down 0.6 point at 86.7 pct for science majors.

