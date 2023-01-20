Fukushima Promotes Local Food at Event in Washington

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 19 (Jiji Press)--Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori held a sales promotion event in Washington on Thursday for food produced in his northeastern Japan prefecture hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident.

About 150 people, including U.S. government officials and business executives, tasted sake, roast beef and sushi made from ingredients produced in Fukushima.

The United States imposed restrictions on food imports from Fukushima after the nuclear accident and lifted them in 2021.

At the event, Uchibori expressed his gratitude to the United States for removing the restrictions and supporting Fukushima after the disaster, while giving explanations on reconstruction in the prefecture.

“Through incredible hard work...we dealt with the most difficult challenges that you could possibly face,” Kurt Campbell, Indo-Pacific coordinator at the U.S. National Security Council, said.

