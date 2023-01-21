Japan Govt, BOJ to Discuss 2013 Joint Statement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese government and central bank officials are expected to step up discussions on the handling of a 2013 joint statement that commits the two sides into working together to overcome deflation.

Some are calling for revising the statement as the Bank of Japan has not yet achieved its 2 pct inflation target, a goal spelled out in the document.

The statement was issued in January 2013 by the administration of then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the BOJ, led by then Governor Masaaki Shirakawa.

At the time, the BOJ was under pressure from lawmakers to act more aggressively to get the country out of deflation.

"The most important part of the statement is that the government and the central bank need to share the goal of ending deflation," Akira Amari, who was economic and fiscal policy minister at the time, said in an interview.

