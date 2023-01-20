Japan Eyes Penalties for Leaking Defense Equipment Secrets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry plans to impose penalties on company officials if they leak secrets on defense equipment to outside parties, informed sources said Friday.

The ministry is set to submit a related bill to this year's ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, to be convened on Monday.

The move comes as the ministry aims to expand the joint development of defense equipment with other countries.

Currently, civilians could face criminal penalties only if they leak state secrets specially designated under a related law or special defense secrets provided by the United States.

If officials of companies that receive orders from the ministry to develop and manufacture defense equipment leak related information, only civil penalties, such as the termination of contracts, can only be imposed at present.

