Japan Logs 82,260 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan recorded 82,260 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by about 61,000 from a week before.

The daily total includes 6,603 new cases in Tokyo, 5,824 in the western prefecture of Osaka, 5,620 in the central prefecture of Aichi, 4,396 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and 3,925 in Hyogo Prefecture, west of Osaka.

The nation's death toll from the coronavirus disease climbed by 392 on the day, with 33 new deaths reported in Tokyo, 28 in Osaka and 26 each in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka.

The nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 673, down by eight from the previous day.

Tokyo's daily count of new infections decreased by around 4,600 from a week earlier, while the number of infected people with severe symptoms under its criteria fell by six from the previous day to 43.

