Japan Convenience Store Sales Hit Record High in 2022

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Convenience store sales in Japan in 2022 rose 3.7 pct from the previous year to a record high of 11,177.5 billion yen thanks to the easing of pandemic restrictions on people's movements, the Japan Franchise Association said Friday.

Demand for "onigiri" rice balls, "bento" boxed meals and soft drinks grew as the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions boosted the flow of people.

The number of convenience stores as of the end of 2022 fell by 112 from a year earlier to 55,838.

On a same-store basis, 2022 sales grew 3.3 pct to 10,729.5 billion yen. October and November, in particular, saw strong sales, getting a boost from the launch of the government's tourism promotion campaign.

The number of shoppers in 2022 rose 0.6 pct from 2021, while the average value of purchases per customer increased 2.8 pct to 715 yen.

