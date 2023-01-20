Japan to Review Border Controls, Along with COVID-19 Classification

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan plans to review its COVID-19 border controls, in line with the envisioned lowering of the classification of the coronavirus disease, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

The government is considering lowering the COVID-19 classification this spring to the same category as seasonal flu under the infectious disease law.

Currently, Japan requires all entrants to submit proof of their third COVID-19 vaccine shots or negative COVID-19 test results within 72 hours of departure.

Meanwhile, Japan asks people entering from mainland China to undergo COVID-19 tests before departure and upon entry into the country, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

"While continuing these measures, we will respond flexibly while monitoring the infection situation in China," Matsuno said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]