4 Die in Fire at Kobe Apartment

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Four men died in a fire at an apartment in Kobe, western Japan, in the small hours of Sunday.

The fire, which burned a total of 60 square meters on the first and second floors, also left four other men, who are in their 40s to 70s, in critical condition.

According to local police and fire authorities, there was an emergency call shortly past 1:30 a.m. (4:30 p.m. Saturday GMT) reporting that black smoke was rising from the three-story apartment.

The fire, put out about three hours later, is believed to have started on the first floor, where the four dead victims were found.

The apartment had about 30 residents. Nobody is believed be left inside.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]