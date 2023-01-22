Japan Govt to Nominate New BOJ Governor in Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will nominate the successor to outgoing Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda in February for parliamentary approval, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has indicated.

In a news show of BS TV Tokyo Corp. broadcast Sunday, the anchor told Kishida that the nominee list needs to be submitted to the Diet by the end of February, given various schedules.

Kishida gave his assent and said that a different person will succeed Kuroda. Kishida's comments were recorded Thursday.

Under law, the cabinet appoints the BOJ's governor and two deputy governors after obtaining approval from the Diet.

Kuroda will reach the end of his term on April 8, while the terms of the two deputies, Masayoshi Amamiya and Masazumi Wakatabe, will end on March 19.

