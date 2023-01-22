Japanese Wheelchair Tennis Star Kunieda to Retire
Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese wheelchair tennis star Shingo Kunieda, who tops the world rankings, said on Sunday that he will retire from competition.
"I've made the decision as I came to feel strongly that I have done enough," the 38-year-old said on Twitter. "I've had a marvelous life as a wheelchair tennis player."
Kunieda will hold a press conference Feb. 7.
He is the world's first male wheelchair tennis player who has completed a career Golden Slam of all four Grand Slam tournaments and the Paralympics.
According to the International Tennis Federation, Kunieda won a Grand Slam tournament 28 times in singles and 22 times in doubles.
