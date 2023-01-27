Electoral Rezoning Giving Headache to CDP in Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--The rezoning of House of Representatives single-seat constituencies is giving a headache to lawmakers of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan in Fukushima Prefecture.

The prefecture, hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, is set to see its single-seat districts for the all-important lower chamber of the country's parliament reduced from five to four from the next general election as part of moves to reduce vote-value disparities.

The CDP's four incumbents who ran from Fukushima constituencies in the Tohoku northeastern region in the previous Lower House election in 2021 have yet to decide who will run where in the next election.

A senior official at the CDP's prefectural chapter is anxious about the need to coordinate the candidates, saying, "We mustn't leave any lingering grudges."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]