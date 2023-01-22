Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to Some 64,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 63,844 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down by some 43,000 from a week before.

New fatalities totaled 240, while the number of severely ill coronavirus patients stood at 671, down by 12 from Saturday.

Tokyo logged 5,110 new positive cases, down by some 3,100 from a week before, and 31 new fatalities.

The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 37, down by four from Saturday.

