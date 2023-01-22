Japan Wins Pastry World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan won the biennial Pastry World Cup in Lyon on Saturday, marking its first victory in 16 years.

The Japanese team of three burst into joy on the podium when its victory was announced. The three are leader Naritoshi Suzuka from Suzette Holdings Co. of Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, Moe Takahashi from Equilibre of Tokyo and Yusaku Shibata from Prism of the city of Tokushima.

In the 2023 Coupe du Monde de la Patisserie competition, held from Friday, France came second, followed by Italy, Britain and South Korea.

The competition began in 1989. Japan won the 1991 and 2007 competitions but stayed second for five straight times until 2021.

