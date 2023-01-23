Applications Begin for 2nd-Stage National Univ. Entrance Exams

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--National and public universities across Japan started accepting applications for their second-stage entrance examinations on Monday.

The university-specific secondary exams will follow the country's unified university entrance exams held earlier this month. The application deadline is set for Feb. 3.

According to the education ministry, a total of some 98,000 students are planned to be admitted to 395 departments of 82 national universities and 206 faculties of 92 public universities through the second-stage exams.

The first round of the secondary exams will begin on Feb. 25 and the second round on March 12.

Applications to take the university-specific exams may be rejected depending on the results of the unified exams at 141 faculties of 49 national universities and 53 departments of 21 public universities.

