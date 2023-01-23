Japan Reports 627,187 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 627,187 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down by 309,749 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 32,067,530 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest weekly number of new infection cases, at 50,779, followed by Aichi, at 42,940, Osaka, at 42,790, and Kanagawa, at 35,098.

Japan's cumulative death toll related to COVID-19 increased by 2,653 from a week before to 65,672.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]