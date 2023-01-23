TEPCO Files for 29 Pct Electricity Rate Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> on Monday applied for government approval of a plan to raise its regulated electricity rates for households by 29.31 pct on average.

The company submitted the application to the industry ministry, aiming to start the new rates in June to improve its business performance, hurt by soaring fuel prices worsened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The monthly bill for a standard household using 260 kilowatt-hours is projected to increase by 2,611 yen from the current 9,126 yen to 11,737 yen.

The hike in the regulated rates would be the first for TEPCO since 2012, when it raised the rates in the aftermath of the March 2011 triple disaster of an earthquake, tsunami and nuclear reactor meltdowns.

"We would have problems ensuring stable supplies (of electricity) if we leave the situation as it is," President Tomoaki Kobayakawa told a press conference. "We don't want to place a burden on our customers, but we've made the tough decision."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]