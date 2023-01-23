Japan Foreign Minister Shows Commitment to Int'l Order

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed his commitment to maintaining international order based on the rule of law, in a policy speech at the Diet on Monday.

The international order is "exposed to grave challenges," due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other factors, Hayashi told both chambers of Japan's parliament.

Japan and its Group of Seven partners will "powerfully show their resolve to protect the international order based on the rule of law" at their summit in Hiroshima in May, he also said.

Security in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region "cannot be discussed separately," Hayashi said, adding that Japan will push forward with its sanctions on Russia and support for Ukraine.

Countries including the Quad members of Japan, the United States, Australia and India will work together to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Hayashi observed.

