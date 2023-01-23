Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall below 40,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's daily count of new COVID-19 cases stood at 31,664 on Monday, falling about 21,000 from a week before to stand below 40,000 for the first time since Nov. 14 last year.

New coronavirus-linked deaths came to 305 across the country. The number of very ill patients dropped by 27 from Sunday to 644.

New infection cases in Tokyo stood at 2,677 on Monday, down by 1,756 from a week before. The daily count stood below 3,000 for the first time since Oct. 31 last year.

There were 30 newly confirmed deaths in the Japanese capital. The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from Sunday to 36.

