Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall below 3,000
Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 2,677 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Monday, down by 1,756 from a week before to stand below 3,000 for the first time since Oct. 31 last year.
Newly confirmed deaths totaled 30 among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from Sunday to 36.
