Japan Finance Chief Vows to Fight Inflation, Attain Growth

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Monday renewed his pledge to attain economic growth and weather rising prices.

"We need to put the Japanese economy onto a sustainable growth path led by private demand while overcoming inflation," Suzuki said in a fiscal policy speech at the Diet, Japan's parliament.

He called for cooperation from both the ruling and opposition camps to get the fiscal 2023 draft budget enacted at an early date.

The government "faced major challenges head-on and paved the way, to some extent," to resolve them, he said regarding the draft budget with record general-account spending of over 114 trillion yen due to higher defense expenditures and costs for measures to combat rising prices.

The government submitted the budget for the year starting in April to the Diet on Monday, when the parliament opened for a 150-day regular session.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]