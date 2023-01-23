NATO Secretary-General to Visit Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Japan from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 and meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the organization said Monday.

NATO, which is becoming increasingly wary of China, is expected to confirm with Tokyo the strengthening of cooperation regarding security in the Indo-Pacific region.

The U.S.-led alliance revised its Strategic Concept, which provides action guidelines for the next decade, for the first time in 12 years last June.

The revised document mentioned China’s increasingly hegemonic moves for the first time and called for strengthening cooperation with Japan and South Korea.

Tokyo also revised three key defense documents including the National Security Strategy last December, positioning China as “the greatest strategic challenge” and clarifying Japan’s intention to acquire counterstrike capabilities for the first time.

