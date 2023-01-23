Japan Opposition Slams Kishida's Policy Address over Taxes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition lawmakers blasted Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for failing to mention planned tax hikes for a defense boost in his policy address before the Diet, Japan's parliament, on Monday.

The opposition is expected to grill the government in Diet meetings to answer questions on government policy speeches from party representatives at both parliamentary chambers over three days from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the ruling parties praised Kishida's speech for putting priority on policies related to children and child rearing.

Kenta Izumi, president of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told reporters that Kishida avoided using the phrase "tax increase" though the government plans to raise taxes to expand its defense spending.

"He is not sincerely facing (the public)," he said. "Hiding this is the most underhand move."

