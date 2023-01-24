Lakers Get Hachimura from Wizards in Trade

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for a player and several second-round draft picks, the two NBA teams announced Monday.

Currently in his fourth season in the NBA, the 24-year-old Hachimura has appeared in 30 games, none as a starter, for the Wizards this season, averaging 13 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Hachimura was picked by the Wizards in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft out of Gonzaga University, becoming the first Japanese-born player ever to be selected in the first-round draft of the professional basketball league in North America.

Hachimura is in the final year of his rookie contract, and after the end of this season, he will be a restricted free agent, according to ESPN.

The Lakers, which have NBA superstar LeBron James, are believed to sign Hachimura to a contract extension.

