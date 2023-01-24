Japan, EU to Hold Vice-Ministerial Talks over Hotline Establishment

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--A senior official of the European External Action Service (EEAS), the European Union's equivalent of a foreign ministry, will visit Japan on Wednesday to hold talks with Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori, Japanese government sources said Monday.

EEAS Secretary General Stefano Sannino and Mori are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including the possible establishment of a Japan-EU hotline to prepare for a contingency.

Through the vice-ministerial talks, Japan and the EU, which have been increasing vigilance against China's moves, are believed to confirm broad cooperation ahead of the summit of the Group of Seven major countries to be held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May.

This year, Japan holds the presidency of the G-7, which also includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States plus the EU.

In July last year, Mori visited Brussels and held talks with Sannino.

