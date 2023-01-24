2 More Men Arrested over Nakano Robbery Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Tuesday arrested two more men who appear to be members of a robbery group involved in a home robbery case in Tokyo's Nakano Ward in December last year, investigative sources said.

Four men apparently belonging to the robbery group have now been arrested over the Nakano case on charges of robbery resulting in injury. The police suspect that seven members of the group including a driver were on the crime scene and that there is a mastermind aside from the seven.

The two arrested on Tuesday had been on the run after the incident, in which they are suspected of breaking into the home of a man in his 40s, beating him and robbing him of 30 million yen in cash on Dec. 5.

They are Shoji Hasegawa, 26, and Masaya Yamada, 22. During police questioning, Hasegawa denied the charges against him, while Yamada has remained silent.

The two who had already been arrested are a 34-year-old unemployed man who was found left behind at the crime scene and Rikuto Nagata, 21, whose occupation is unknown.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]