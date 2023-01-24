Appeal Filed against 3 Ex-TEPCO Execs over Nuclear Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Lawyers acting as prosecutors Tuesday appealed to the Supreme Court against a not guilty verdict for three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> over the 2011 nuclear crisis.

The lawyers took the action after Tokyo High Court dismissed their appeal against a Tokyo District Court ruling that acquitted the three--former Chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, 82, and former Executive Vice Presidents Ichiro Takekuro, 76, and Sakae Muto, 72--of charges of business negligence resulting in death and injury.

Last week, the high court said it was "reasonable" for the district court to conclude that the three were not able to foresee a tsunami big enough to require a suspension of TEPCO's Fukushima No. 1 plant at the center of the crisis.

The plant in northeastern Japan had an unprecedented triple meltdown after being struck by the March 2011 massive earthquake and tsunami.

The high court said the former executives could not have predicted the huge tsunami because a long-term evaluation by a government body was not reliable, upholding the lower court's ruling.

