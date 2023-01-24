Lower House Speaker Denies Questionable Ties to Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda said Tuesday that he did not have a questionable relationship with the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

Hosoda also said that, during his time as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's biggest faction, he did not decide which candidates should receive votes from Unification Church members in national elections.

The speaker of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, made the remarks in a meeting with representatives of parties in the Lower House's steering committee. The meeting at the speaker's official residence was held mostly behind closed doors.

Hosoda admitted in writing last year that he had attended gatherings related to the group, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification. Opposition parties demanded more explanations from the speaker.

