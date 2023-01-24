Japan New COVID-19 Cases Fall below 84,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 83,353 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down by some 46,000 from a week before.

The number of very ill coronavirus patients dropped by six from Monday to 638. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 383.

New infection cases in Tokyo came to 7,306, down by 3,814 from a week before.

New fatalities totaled 26 in the Japanese capital, while the number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria fell by two from Monday to 34.

