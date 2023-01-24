Over 60 Pct in Japan Want Govt to Focus on Inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government public opinion survey Tuesday showed that 64.4 pct of respondents want the government to focus on measures against inflation, about double the year-before level.

The surge, from 32.9 pct in the previous fiscal 2021 survey, apparently reflects soaring prices accelerated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to the Cabinet Office, the proportion topped 60 pct for the first time since fiscal 1980 amid the second oil crisis, although different survey methods were employed then.

In the latest survey, with multiple answers allowed, the biggest proportion of respondents, at 64.5 pct, chose social security measures, down 2.9 percentage points.

The share of people who selected the fight against COVID-19 plunged to 30 pct from 65.8 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]