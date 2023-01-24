Attack Threats Sent to Universities, High Schools across Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Threats of attack have been sent by fax to a total of some 300 senior high schools and universities across Japan, it was learned Tuesday.

According to the education ministry and other sources, bomb threats were sent to 12 schools including universities in Niigata and Yamanashi prefectures on Monday, while murder threats were sent to 138 schools including senior high schools in Saitama and Oita prefectures early on Tuesday.

The threats to universities claimed that over 330 bombs have been set up and demanded 300,000 yen be paid by 3 p.m. (6 a.m. GMT) that day. Those to senior high schools demanded 3 million yen by 1:34 p.m. and threatened to kill students and teachers with modified guns and Molotov cocktails if the demand is rejected.

Among the affected schools, Sanjo City University in Niigata called off classes on Monday. The Saitama prefectural board of education closed 136 schools on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, murder threats were sent to over 160 senior high schools in Kanagawa Prefecture, according to the prefecture's education board and other sources. Of them, prefecture-run schools held classes as usual after confirming safety.

