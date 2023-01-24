Japan White Goods Shipments Hit 31-Yr High in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--White goods shipments hit a 31-year high in Japan in 2022, partly supported by rises in product prices, industry data showed Tuesday.

White goods makers boosted prices in response to higher materials prices and transportation costs. Other positive factors for white goods shipments included a recovery of production activities and supply chains from turmoil due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

The total domestic shipments rose 2.0 pct from the previous year to 2,572.4 billion yen, the second-highest level on record since 1985, the Japan Electrical Manufacturers' Association said.

Shipments of home-use air conditioners grew 1.7 pct thanks to a record-breaking summer. Refrigerator and washing machine shipments increased 2.1 pct and 1.3 pct, respectively.

By volume, shipments of these items dropped reflecting the impact of the Shanghai lockdown. But the value of their shipments was strong, led by growth in expensive items.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]