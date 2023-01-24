Japan Eyes Infectious Disease Crisis Management Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to establish a crisis management agency at the Cabinet Secretariat to deal with possible outbreaks of infectious diseases in the future, it was learned Tuesday.

The government presented the plan at the day's meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's coronavirus response headquarters. It is slated to submit related bills to the ongoing ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The new agency is expected to be launched this autumn at the earliest and headed by a deputy chief cabinet secretary.

The government plan calls for giving the prime minister stronger authority over prefectural governors to allow the government to launch swift countermeasures, after the government and prefectures have been sometimes out of step in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

