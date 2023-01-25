Kishida's Possible Visit to Kyiv Faces Security, Other Challenges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--A possible visit by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Kyiv, the capital of war-torn Ukraine, is facing mounting challenges, including security and difficulty keeping the trip schedule and route a secret.

One possibility is for Kishida to visit Kyiv in February, a year after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The issue, however, is giving headaches to relevant government officials.

Kishida was asked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Kyiv, during their teleconference on Jan. 6. "I'd like to consider a visit while taking various circumstances into account," Kishida told reporters after the telephone talks.

The prime minister is said to be eager to make the visit ahead of the summit of the Group of Seven major powers he will host in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May.

Support for Ukraine will be the main topic of the summit among Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, but Kishida is the only G-7 leader who has not met with Zelenskyy in person since the start of the invasion.

